The rock festival Louder Than Life will return to Louisville in September.

According to the event’s website, not only will the festival be back, but organizers have added a fourth night, running Sept. 23 – 26 at the Kentucky Exposition Center’s Highland Festival Grounds.

“Enhanced safety measures will be in place based on the latest guidance from city, county and state government health officials and will follow social distancing protocols and industry best practices,” a statement on the website said regarding COVID-19 safety precautions.

“All safety measures will be published prior to our events, posted at all entrances and enforced throughout our events.”

The Bourbon & Beyond and Hometown Rising festivals, however, will not see a triumphant return in 2021.

A statement published on both festival websites said: “With all the uncertainty in 2021, as a company we made the tough decision to focus on our long-tenured U.S. festivals, which includes Louder Than Life.”

“Thanks for your loyalty and patience, we long for the days when we can be reunited in our mutual love for music and bourbon.”

Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, which organizes the festivals, had to cancel all three of the Louisville events in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“Taking our festivals down last year was one of the most painful experiences our company has ever lived through,” DWP founder Danny Wimmer said in a press release. “And it wasn’t just painful for us, it was hard on the bands, fans, partners, cities, and vendors.”

This year, DWP will only produce Louder Than Life, as well as Aftershock in Sacramento, Calif. and Welcome To Rockville in Jacksonville, Fa., the organization’s “longest-running and most geographically diverse festivals,” plus the new Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival.

The lineup up for the 2021 Louder Than Life festival has not been announced yet.