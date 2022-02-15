Quintez Brown has been charged for the Monday morning shooting that targeted Craig Greenberg, a Democratic candidate for Louisville mayor, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff said in a statement.

Brown was charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment, Ruoff said. He was booked into the downtown Louisville jail Monday night, according to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections inmate database.

No one was injured in the incident, which took place around 10:15 a.m., police said. The shooting happened at Greenberg’s campaign office in the Butchertown neighborhood. A bullet grazed Greenberg’s clothes.

Earlier Monday, Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said police believe the shooter acted alone and there was no reason to think there is a threat to other mayoral candidates. She did not provide information about a potential motive.

Greenberg said at a Monday evening press conference that a man walked into his campaign office that morning and shot at him.

“Despite one bullet coming so close that it grazed my sweater and my shirt, no one was physically harmed. And we’re extraordinarily grateful for our safety. We are shaken, but safe,” Greenberg said.

Brown, 21, is an activist and writer. Last summer, he went missing and was found safe after 11 days.

After he was found, Brown’s parents issued a statement “asking for privacy and would appreciate everyone’s patience and support while we tend to the most immediate need, which is Quintez’s physical, mental, and spiritual health.”

Brown was prominent in 2020’s racial justice protests, and he contributed often to the Courier Journal’s opinion pages.

This story was updated at 9:39 p.m.