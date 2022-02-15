Louisville activist and writer Quintez Brown is being held on a $100,000 bond, Jefferson District Court Judge Annette Karem said during his arraignment Tuesday morning. He is facing charges of attempted murder and wanton endangerment.

Police alleged Brown, 21, went into Craig Greenberg’s campaign office Monday morning and fired multiple shots at the Democratic mayoral candidate. No one was injured during the incident.

Brown pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Karem raised Brown’s initial bond, which was $75,000. She also barred Brown from having a gun during the remainder of the case and issued a no-contact order. That means Brown will not be allowed to contact Greenberg or be near his campaign office if he makes bail.

Brown appeared virtually for his arraignment from the downtown Louisville jail.

Correction: Annette Karem is a District Court judge. The court was incorrect in a previous version.

This story was updated at 10:15 a.m.

