The Louisville Ballet has released details for its 2019-2020 season, dubbed the “Season of Imagination.”

In a written statement, Robert Curran, Louisville Ballet artistic and executive director, said the company is always working to tell stories in a creative and thrilling way.

“We will continue to imagine and create the reality we want to live in, and we look forward to exploring this on stage with you this season,” he said.

The season will open on Sept. 13, 2019 with the regional premiere of “The Merry Widow,” choreographed by Ronald Hynd; scenery and costumes will be provided by the Australian Ballet, where Curran was a principal artist for 10 years.

Then, in October, the Louisville Ballet will present three pieces in one program: Balanchine’s “Serenade,” the world-premiere of “Appalachian Spring,” and the regional premiere of Stanton Welch’s “Velocity.”

“Appalachian Spring” is being choreographed by Andrea Schermoly, the company’s first female resident choreographer.

December brings the Louisville Ballet’s classic holiday performance of “The Brown-Forman Nutcracker.” In January, the company will present its annual Choreographer’s Showcase.

“These shows give our audiences and our dancers the opportunity to journey deep into their imaginations,” Curran said in the release. “First with the classic dreamland of the Sugar Plum Fairy, and then in new works by and for our company dancers.”

“Antipodes,” which will be produced in February, presents the contemporary work of three Australian choreographers — Lucas Jervies, Tim Harbour and Daniel Riley.

The season will conclude with “Kentucky! Volume I” — the first of three installments of a ballet production that tells the story of history of the state, woven together with modern stories.

You can find out more information about the season here.