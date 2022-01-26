Louisville Ballet has launched a new choreographic award to highlight “promising choreographers on the cusp of their careers,” according to a news release Wednesday.

The ballet’s Dysart Award comes with a $20,000 cash prize, a $5,000 charitable donation to a dance education program of the winner’s choosing and the chance to create a new work that will be showcased in the Louisville Ballet’s season. The award is named after Nancy Dysart, one of the founders of the Louisville-based ballet company.

The 2021-2022 inaugural accolade has gone to Anne Jung, an artist with the Dresden Frankfurt Dance Company in Germany.

Jung has danced with Ballettmainz in Mainz, Germany, under the leadership of Pascal Touzeau, as well as the world-renowned Dutch contemporary dance company Nederlands Dans Theater. She began her choreographic career in 2016.

“Louisville Ballet is thrilled to launch the Dysart Award, giving well-deserved recognition to the next generation of inspiring, world-class choreographers,” Louisville Ballet artistic director Robert Curran said in the release. “Even from our initial discussions, Anne was clearly a strong candidate. Her artistic integrity, the breadth and depth of her dance career to date, and commitment to her craft clearly combine to show her incredible promise as a rising choreographer.”

Her new piece, “#fourwithfive,” is slated to debut during a mixed repertoire program at the Kentucky Center in February.

In conjunction with the Dysart announcement, Louisville Ballet rolled out its repertoire lineup for an additional production in its 2021-2022 performance season. “Program 4” opens Feb. 17 and, in addition to the Jung commission, includes works by Actors Theatre of Louisville’s Robert Barry Fleming, Louisville Ballet resident choreographer Adam Hougland and Louisville Ballet company artist Brandon Ragland.

Jung was chosen from “a shortlist of choreographers compiled and shared by each member of the nominating panel,” according to the news release. Curran and former Nederlands Dans Theater artistic producer-curator Rupert Tookey co-directed the panel. Other panelists included: