The Louisville Ballet’s “Season of Transcendence” aims to celebrate the classics, women in dance and showcase work that aims to redefine the artform’s boundaries and shape its future.

It will be the first with Philip Koester as the company’s executive director. He was formerly the chief revenue and advancement officer for the Kentucky Opera and began his new role with the Louisville Ballet in March.

“I am thrilled to join this incredible team and to help support the amazing work this Company does both on stage and in our community,” Koester said in a press release. “This storied organization is a true gem for our city and our entire region, and so I’m honored to officially be a part of it.”

The upcoming season will first feature classical ballets with local spins — a production of “Coppélia,” set in Louisville’s historic Germantown, “Celebrating Alun,” a work honoring the company’s former artistic director Alun Jones and the holiday’s “Brown-Forman Nutcracker”.

In the spring, the company will hold its annual “#ChorShow ” event, which will include contributions from Louisville artists and guest choreographer Marc Brew, whose work aims to lend a platform to and uplift dancers with disabilities. It will also feature a series spotlighting women in dance, including choreographers, artists and designers.

Louisville Ballet’s 2022-23 season’s shows are set to start in the fall.