Louisville City FC lost the United Soccer League Championship 3-1 Sunday night, dashing hopes for the team’s third consecutive league championship win.

FC lost to Utah’s Real Monarchs, who used a strong defense to hold Louisville’s score down and to win its first USL championship

More than 7,000 people attended the game, which saw the Salt Lake City team score two goals in the first half before landing a final score against Louisville in the 2nd half.

Louisville played offensively in the game but could not break through the Monarch’s defense. Louisville Coach John Hackworth said the team struggled after the Monarchs scored its second goal in the first half.

“When that second goal goes in, in I believe the 44th minute, that was a dagger and it’s a terrible time to give up a goal,” he said. “Our staff has prepared a half-time talk about adjustments, and then it all gets thrown out the window in one moment because now you’re down a goal when you think you’re going into the locker room even.”

Hackworth said he’ll focus on scoring next season.

“We have been at team that has been created a lot of goal chances and we have to be more clinical in our finishing,” he said. “That was our Achilles heel, really, all year long. And that continued to happen tonight.”

Louisville’s next season starts in March. The new soccer stadium being built in Butchertown is expected to be finished in time for the season.