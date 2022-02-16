The Louisville Community Bail Fund, a group co-founded by Black Lives Matter Louisville organizer Chanelle Helm, posted bail for Quintez Brown, who is accused of trying to shoot Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg earlier this week.

Helm said her group put up the $100,000 cash bail on Wednesday. That was set by District Court Judge Annette Karem during Brown’s arraignment on Tuesday.

Brown faces a charge of attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment for the shooting at Greenberg’s campaign office in Butchertown. He pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday. Police and Greenberg said no one was injured in the shooting, but a bullet grazed Greenberg’s clothing.

Helm told WFPL News that the bail fund had enough money on hand to bail out Brown and she hoped to have him released late Wednesday, though it’s unclear how soon he’ll leave. Helm said she doesn’t believe the jail is the right place for Brown to be right now.

“[The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections] has seen its sixth death in the last four months and they have not provided adequate resources for those underneath its detention,” Helm said. “We’re extremely concerned for anyone being held there, especially someone like Quintez [Brown] who is having mental health concerns from his family and community members.”

The downtown Louisville jail, where Brown has been held since his arrest on Monday, has been the focus of public and official scrutiny for months. Six people have died there since late November. The most recent death happened earlier this month. Louisville Metro Corrections staff say the facility’s security and infrastructure are unacceptable.

Brown’s attorney Rob Eggert said at Tuesday’s arraignment he intends to have his client’s mental health evaluated “immediately.” Eggert referenced an incident last summer when Brown went missing for 11 days, prompting search parties in Louisville.

A representative for Greenberg’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

On social media, some responded with outrage Wednesday after hearing the news that Brown could be let out on bail. Metro Council Member Anthony Piagentini, a Republican representing District 19 in East Louisville, described the incident in a tweet as an assassination attempt and said that “actions should have consequences.”

An assassination is “murder by sudden or secret attack often for political reasons,” according to Merriam-Webster. Police have not provided any information about a potential motive in this case.

“I have supported and will continue to support bail reform for low level, administrative crimes where there is no risk to the public,” Piagentini wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Piagentini said he believes Brown should not have been given the possibility of bail.

Asked about those in the community who want Brown to stay in jail pending the outcome of the case, Helm said she thought that attitude was “shocking” and “sick.”

“I think it’s really a shame, with someone like this where he has lots of community concern after last summer, that they wouldn’t want to see this process happen and get him some help,” Helm said.

Brown will be transferred to home incarceration, according to conditions set by the court. He will be barred from having a gun and having any contact with Greenberg and his staffers. He will also be banned from being near Greenberg’s home and campaign office.

Brown currently remains incarcerated, according to the jail’s online database.

This story was updated at 5:09 p.m.. Amina Elahi contributed.