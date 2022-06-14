The Community Foundation of Louisville plans to gift two acres of property worth nearly $1 million in the Smoketown neighborhood to a pair of local nonprofits.

The vacant lot is located two blocks south of Broadway Avenue, between Preston Street and Jackson Street.

According to a press release from the Community Foundation’s website, Rebuilding Our Urban Neighborhood Dwellings (REBOUND, Inc.) and the Louisville Association for Community Economics (LACE) are the two recipients.

The release was available online Tuesday, but was taken down after a reporter contacted the foundation for comment. A spokesperson declined to comment and a formal announcement is scheduled for Wednesday morning at the lot.

REBOUND, Inc. is an affordable housing development group. In late 2020, Mayor Greg Fischer announced the nonprofit would be looking to establish a community land trust.

Community land trusts aim to keep housing prices low by buying property and offering long-term leases, such as for 99 years, for the homes built on that land.

LACE promotes cooperative businesses and its first project is the Louisville Community Grocery, which has not yet been built.

The group was previously working with the Louisville Metro Government to realize the grocery through government funding, but that agreement fell through.

The Smoketown property was donated by the Hillerich & Bradsby Company to the Community Foundation in 2015 for use as a community space. It was the site of Louisville Slugger production facilities for over 70 years, until 1974.

This story has been updated to clarify that a spokesperson for the foundation declined to comment.