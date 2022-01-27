Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Louisville Metro Council Member Jessica Green to a vacant circuit court judge position in Jefferson County.

Green has represented District 1 since 2015, which includes parts of the Chickasaw, Parkland and Park Duvalle neighborhoods. During that time she’s also been a practicing attorney focused on family law. She previously worked for the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney in the Domestic Violence Unit, and she’s now a private attorney. Green will replace Division 9 Circuit Court Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman, who resigned effective Jan. 1.

Green already announced last fall she would not run for reelection to council in order to seek a judge seat, but she told WFPL News Thursday that she was conflicted about taking the appointment.

“I found myself kind of shedding a few tears, because I grew up at Metro Council,” she said. “For me to leave what has become home for me, where my kids have grown up, where I feel like I’ve been able to get some good stuff done, it’s bittersweet for me.”

Green said she’s excited to be able to devote more time to practicing law, which is her “first love.”

“For me to have the opportunity to fully focus on that 100% of the time brings me joy,” she said.

Green said she plans to formally submit her resignation to Metro Council leadership Thursday afternoon.

Anyone interested in filling Green’s seat will have seven business days to submit their resume to the Metro Council Clerk’s office. According to the council’s rules, members have 30 days from the time of her resignation to fill the vacancy. If a majority can’t agree on her replacement, Mayor Greg Fischer would have an opportunity to appoint someone.

Prior to the appointment, Green had already filed to run for a Circuit Court Judge seat in Division 6 in November’s election. She’s unopposed in that race, and says she plans to serve out the remaining year of Judge McDonald-Burkman term in Division 9 and then move over to Division 6 in January 2023.

Judges in Jefferson County Circuit Court hear civil cases involving more than $5,000, as well as felony and capital offense cases.

Spokespeople for Gov. Beshear did not respond to a request for comment.