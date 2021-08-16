Louisville housing advocates and health officials are holding a harm reduction event near the Edgewood neighborhood on Monday. The effort aims to make community services and basic necessities more accessible to unsheltered residents.

Donny Greene is co-founder of Feed Louisville, a grassroots organization that delivers meals to people experiencing homelessness. The group is organizing the event alongside the city’s health department.

Its goal, he said, is to get residents connected with services that aren’t available to them on a regular basis.

“This is a harm reduction day that will allow some folks to get vaccinations that haven’t been vaccinated, allow folks to get a shower and some new clothes and some new supplies that are desperately needed in that area,” Greene said.

Multiple service providers will be there to help – including with scheduling medical appointments. Residents will also be provided food and toiletries.

While relief efforts have been ongoing, Greene said they started holding harm reduction days earlier this year, after local officials cleared residents out of downtown encampments to clean ahead of the Kentucky Derby Festival.

“We were out there with showers and clothing and food and supplies, toiletries, etc. for a couple days,” Greene said. “We moved people temporarily and allowed [the city] to clean the sidewalks and then put peoples’ things back where they belonged.”

Monday’s event will take place at the intersection of Preston Hwy. and Meadow Ave. until early afternoon. It’s open to any unsheltered residents in need of assistance.

Recently, Louisville Metro officials proposed prioritizing homelessness resources and affordable housing in spending more than $300 million in federal coronavirus relief funds. Metro Council’s budget committee is set to discuss the resolution on Thursday, Aug. 19.