Officials with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections have released the name of a 32-year-old man who died while in custody of the downtown jail on March 12.

Moman Anderson Jr. was found unresponsive around 11:15 a.m. that Saturday morning and was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later died, according to a statement from Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham. Anderson was the seventh person to die while in the jail’s custody since last November. Jail officials released information about his identity in response to a request from WFPL News.

Another person being held at the Louisville jail died early Monday morning, the eighth in less than five months. Jail officials have not released any information beyond saying the person was 50 years old.

An online obituary from the Hardy-Close Funeral Home says Anderson was originally from Cecilia, Ky, southwest of Elizabethtown. His family held a funeral for him in Shepherdsville on March 23. Anderson had two brothers and a fiancee, Dawn Clark. Social media postings show the two got engaged in December.

It is still unclear what caused Anderson’s death. Major Darrell Goodlett with Metro Corrections directed questions about the cause of Anderson’s death to LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit, which is investigating the incident for crimes. The Louisville Metro Police Department and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office have not responded to requests for information from WFPL. Jail officials said earlier this month that Metro Corrections’ Professional Standards Unit is conducting an investigation for policy violations.

Related Story Timeline: The crisis at the downtown Louisville jail

Court records show Anderson was cited by an LMPD officer for driving 17 miles per hour over the speed limit on Interstate 264 East near Dixie Highway on March 9, the day he was booked into the jail. Officials have said the 32-year-old was being held on “a parole violation warrant.” Information about the warrant was not available.

The downtown Louisville jail is currently the subject of multiple investigations by city officials.

Last month, Mayor Greg Fischer announced a third-party review of the recent spate of deaths that will be headed by former Idaho Sheriff Gary Raney. Metro Council also recently approved funding for their own independent inquiry, led by a retired FBI investigator.

Jail Director Dwayne Clark is retiring next month. His decision to leave the department came after both the union representing corrections officers and Metro Council members said they had lost confidence in his leadership.

Lt. Col. Jerry Collins, who is currently the Jail Commander in Clark County, Ind., is expected to take over from Clark after his retirement.

Breya Jones contributed to this story.