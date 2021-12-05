A 48-year-old Black woman died Saturday while in custody of Metro Corrections, Assistant Director Steve Durham said in a press release.

She was the third person incarcerated at the jail to have died this week.

Durham said she died by suicide.

She was booked into the jail on November 30.

Durham said that after the woman was found, staff began performing CPR and she was transported to University of Louisville hospital.

Officials declined to disclose her name before notifying her family.

Durham said that a routine investigation by Louisville Metro Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit is underway.

For months, Corrections staff have raised issues with understaffing, lack of confidence in leadership, a lawsuit and incarcerated people overdosing on drugs that were brought into the jail.