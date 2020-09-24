The county-wide curfew put in place by Mayor Greg Fischer has been extended until Monday morning. The curfew begins at 9 p.m. and runs until 6:30 the following morning.

The curfew was put in place in response to the release of the grand jury report into the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

The curfew does not apply to commuters, people attending houses of worship for services or anyone seeking medical attention for themselves or others.

In a statement released Thursday evening, Fischer also announced that Louisville Metro Government facilities downtown will remain closed until Monday.

Metro Government buildings that will remain closed until Monday include: Metro Hall and its Annex; City Hall and its Annex; Fiscal Court; the Sinking Fund; LMPD headquarters; Metro Development and Metro Safe on South Fifth Street; Youth Detention Services; and the Alexander Building on West Main. The city’s Downtown Wellness Center on First Street also is closing.