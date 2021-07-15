A Louisville man has been charged with two misdemeanor offenses for threatening Jefferson County Public Schools’ superintendent.

Bradley Linzy went to the VanHoose Education Center Monday with a gun, and argued with staff over the district’s latest mask mandates for unvaccinated students and staff, according to his arrest citation. The JCPS security report said he refused to leave until he saw Superintendent Marty Pollio exit the building. Linzy then approached him and said, “Your life is [expletive] over,” the citation read. “You don’t know what I’m capable of doing.”

Linzy’s charged with third-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree disorderly conduct. His arraignment is scheduled for July 26 in Jefferson County District Court.

The school district’s security department is leading the investigation. A district spokesperson told WFPL they could not comment on the details of an ongoing case.