Saturday was Louisville’s warmest Christmas on record. The National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed temperatures reached 75 degrees Fahrenheit.

The previous all-time December 25 high was 69 degrees in 2019.

Five of Louisville’s 10 warmest Christmas Days on record were in the late 1800s and four others were in the 20th Century. But this was the first year the temperature cracked 70 degrees.

NWS Louisville

The lowest-ever Christmas Day temperature in Louisville was 7 degrees below zero — that was in 1983.

Other Kentucky cities also hit new highs on Saturday. The National Weather Service said on Twitter that Bowling Green and Frankfort surpassed previous records at 76 degrees and 72 degrees, respectively. Lexington hit 70, matching its previous warmest Christmas.