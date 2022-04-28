Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has released a $1.3 billion proposed budget for the coming year that he said is focused on increasing resources for public safety agencies and youth programming, as well as long-term investments in new facilities and attractions.

Fischer presented his budget plan for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1, to Metro Council Thursday afternoon. It was the final budget address for the term-limited mayor who has led the city for more than a decade. Metro Council will debate and make changes to the proposed spending plan over the coming months.

At a press briefing Thursday morning, Fischer said ensuring residents feel safe and reestablishing trust between police and the community is the “first and primary focus” of his proposal. Louisville has seen two consecutive years of record-breaking homicides, and there are no signs of slowing, Fischer said.

“This budget really puts together a comprehensive approach toward public safety,” he said. “So, it’s not just law enforcement, it’s also the non-law enforcement aspects of intervention, prevention, community programs, education.”

Fischer proposed increasing funding for the Louisville Metro Police Department from $185 million last year to around $210 million, bucking calls from some activists to reallocate police dollars to social services. That figure includes funding for three LMPD recruit classes, and $6 million to acquire land and design a new police training facility in Jefferson County. The funding is part of a three-year plan to increase LMPD staffing by about 150 officers by 2025.

The budget also includes $3.7 million to expand the camera monitoring system at the city’s troubled downtown jail and increase the number of body scanners there. Fischer said the investments could help prevent more deaths and overdoses at the facility. Since November, eight people have died in custody.

Under the proposal, funding would continue at current levels for Louisville Metro Emergency Service’s 911 deflection pilot program, which provides a social service response to some mental health crises rather than sending a police officer. Funding for the city’s Group Violence Intervention initiative would also hold steady at around $500,000.

Fischer highlighted new investments in Louisville’s young residents through a $3 million matching grant for the Evolve502 scholarship program, which funds scholarships to cover two-year college degrees or workforce training. He also called for the city to put more than $400,000 toward expanding hours and programming at the city’s community centers, on top of existing plans to spend $8.5 million in federal COVID relief on youth resources for 10- to 24-year-olds.

“Public safety also means giving our kids a safe place to be,” Fischer said.

Louisville Metro’s $715 million general fund, which is funded by tax dollars and used to finance the city’s day-to-day operations, makes up more than half its overall budget. Another $343 million is tied up in what’s called the capital budget. That is funded mostly through grants and borrowing for longer-term projects and expenses, like renovating or expanding city buildings and public parks.

The general fund budget grew by $57 million compared to last year, city budget officials said, but much of the new funding was eaten up by salary increases for employees and inflation in the prices of goods and services.

Many unionized city workers, including Metro Corrections employees and emergency services workers, received an 8% pay raise earlier this year. Despite that, Fischer said the city continues to struggle with hiring and retaining employees, with some departments’ vacancy rates reaching nearly 25%.

The proposed budget includes funding for a variety of capital projects, like the Louisville Zoo’s planned Kentucky Trails exhibit, Waterfront Park’s westward expansion and a new research complex in downtown for the University of Louisville’s Envirome Institute.

There’s also $1.4 million in the budget for a new burn building for the fire department. Some of those capital projects are being funded in the form of matching grants, meaning the organizations will have to come up with a similar amount of money through private donors.

With an eye to the future, Fischer said his proposed budget would set aside $10 million for the city’s “rainy day fund” and another $15 million to cover any unanticipated budget shortfalls. The city has received more than $500 million in federal aid during the pandemic, and he said having money in the bank will help provide stability when those funds run out.

This story will be updated.