WFPL News and the Coalition for the Homeless will host a mayoral forum on May 10 at 5:30 p.m. The forum will be broadcast live on 89.3 WFPL News, and streamed on WFPL.org and Facebook Live.

The discussion, focusing on solutions for the unhoused, housing equity and affordable housing, will be moderated by Clare Roth, WFPL editor. She’ll be joined by panelist Yasmine Jumaa, WFPL race and equity reporter.

Mayoral candidates participating in the forum include Timothy Findley Jr., Skylar Graudick, Craig Greenberg, Colin J. Hardin, Philip O. Molestina, Shameka Parrish-Wright, and Rob Reishman Jr. The limited live audience will consist of invited guests from the partnering advocacy groups.

Listen on 89.3 FM or watch live on this page Tuesday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m.