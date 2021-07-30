Louisville Metro Council members voted Thursday night to allow the public to back into council chambers.

Members of the public have been barred from attending the meetings in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The public has only been allowed to view meetings online or through Metro TV. The move back to in-person attendance comes amid heightened concern over the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Council President David James (D-6) said there will still be some pandemic precautions in place.

“There will be signs on the front door [of City Hall] that says if you are unvaccinated we recommend that you wear a mask and stay a social distance,” he said.

James said Metro Council began unofficially allowing the public into committee meetings last week.

Metro Council also approved a separate resolution Thursday night, amending its attendance rules for members.

Representatives will now be allowed to attend a meeting and vote virtually. They will have to notify the Metro Council Clerk the day before the meeting is scheduled, but they are not required to provide an excuse for virtual attendance.