Louisville Metro Government is moving forward with plans to reconfigure a portion of Lexington Road, aimed at improving safety. The plans are based on recommendations from the 2015 Lexington Road Corridor Transportation Plan.

Louisville Metro

The heavily-traveled stretch includes the intersections of Payne Street and Grinstead Drive. According to a news release, the safety improvements include:

Reduction of travel lanes from four to two

Extension of the left turn bay on eastbound Lexington Road to north bound Grinstead Drive (I-64 access point) to improve peak travel time function

Dedicated left turn lanes from Lexington Road onto Payne Street

Dedicated left turn lanes into the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana (2115 Lexington Rd) and The Woods at Lexington Road (2139 Lexington Rd)

Remaining right of way will be dedicated to striped medians and bicycle facilities along the corridor

Officials say nearly 11,000 vehicles travel along the section every day.