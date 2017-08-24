Louisville Metro Government is moving forward with plans to reconfigure a portion of Lexington Road, aimed at improving safety. The plans are based on recommendations from the 2015 Lexington Road Corridor Transportation Plan.
The heavily-traveled stretch includes the intersections of Payne Street and Grinstead Drive. According to a news release, the safety improvements include:
- Reduction of travel lanes from four to two
- Extension of the left turn bay on eastbound Lexington Road to north bound Grinstead Drive (I-64 access point) to improve peak travel time function
- Dedicated left turn lanes from Lexington Road onto Payne Street
- Dedicated left turn lanes into the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana (2115 Lexington Rd) and The Woods at Lexington Road (2139 Lexington Rd)
- Remaining right of way will be dedicated to striped medians and bicycle facilities along the corridor
Officials say nearly 11,000 vehicles travel along the section every day.