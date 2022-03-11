A local nonprofit is sending medical necessities to Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Congress passed a bill authorizing more than $13 billion in aid following Russia’s invasion of the country.

Officials have also requested medical supplies be sent directly to the area.

Supplies Overseas (SOS), a Louisville-based nonprofit organization, has stepped up to the challenge.

The organization works with area hospitals and healthcare providers to collect would-be medical waste. Instead of sending gently/unused medical supplies to landfills, SOS gets them to those in need.

Former ambassador to the Slovak Republic Tod Sedgwick contacted organizations within the region to find what supplies were most needed.

“When I contacted my friends in Slovakia to see what anybody could do, they said, ‘We don’t need food,” Sedgwick said. “‘They said we really need medical supplies.’”

Since receiving the list of supplies needed, president of Supplies Overseas Denise Sears said SOS has gathered nearly 20 pallets of requested supplies to be shipped out.

The supplies include bandages, defibrillators, pulse oximeters, and anesthesia and orthopedic supplies.

“We were provided a list and we have been working off that,” Sears said. “We didn’t decide what they needed, we heard from them what they needed and we’re fulfilling that list.”

SOS will also be sending personal protective equipment supplies to Ukraine as COVID-19 concerns grow with people migrating and gathering in congregate settings.

SOS has worked with local philanthropist Christina Brown to secure funding for the initiative and officials from UPS have offered their services to help transport the supplies.

Sears hopes that other community members and organizations will help fund and supply further medical supply delivery initiatives.

“We’re always looking for medical supplies and many of you have them at home,” Sears said.

People wishing to donate medical supplies can drop them off at the SOS headquarters or request pick up for larger items.

The first shipment of supplies to Ukraine is expected to leave Louisville early next week.