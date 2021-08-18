There’s $340 million in federal relief funds left. Louisville officials have outlined several priority areas the money could go toward. But, one Metro Council member says he wants to shorten that list to effect real change.

Right now, Mayor Greg Fischer’s plan proposes to spread the funds across four areas:

Affordable housing and unsheltered services

Workforce development and small business support

Improving health outcomes

Public safety

District 4 Council member Jecorey Arthur said priority areas should be more focused.

“I’m thinking we just need A,B,C or 1,2,3. Make it simple, so that we can actually see the change ━ so that we can actually put a dent in the need,” Arthur said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change our city and we can’t fumble.”

Arthur is pushing to spend at least $131.6 million on building housing affordable enough for the city’s most vulnerable residents. He arrived at that amount by multiplying $130,000, by 1,013, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the city, as of January. Arthur’s estimate is based on what he said the city projects it would cost to construct one low-income unit of housing.

“That’s just for housing alone. When you add on the wraparound services, when you add on case management, when you add on everything else that might be needed ━ we’re talking about almost half of the remaining American Rescue Plan Dollars,” Arthur said. “We really need $4.2 billion to close the housing gap.”

Metro Council’s budget committee will consider where the money should go at its 5 p.m. meeting on Thursday.