Louisville officials and emergency staff urged caution Thursday as snow continued to fall ahead of dangerously cold temperatures overnight.

Snow started falling in the metro around 10 a.m. and was expected to taper off between 4 and 6 p.m. One to three inches was expected in and around Louisville, with heavier totals south of the city.

Emergency staff cautioned people to drive slowly if they had to leave. Between 10 and noon, there were 83 non-emergency crashes compared with three during that time period the previous day.

“Safest place generally? Home,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said during a 12:30 news briefing. “Stay home if you can.

“That’s an idea we’re all pretty used to at this point, especially with COVID-19 and we know the omicron variant is the most infectious of all, so we know we help all kinds of things by staying home.”

John Gordon, with the National Weather Service, said a greater concern than the snow could be the well-below-freezing temperatures expected into the night.

“I think the bigger story is tonight,” he said. “It is going to get cold, very cold. Lows around 8, 9 degrees, wind chills [of] zero.”

The team asked residents to know the signs of hypothermia if outside, and check on friends, family and neighbors, especially those who are older.

Residents should call animal control if they see a pet outside without proper shelter.

They don’t expect many of power outages but any should be reported in Louisville to LG&E at 502-59-1444.

Operation White Flag – emergency shelter during cold – is in effect at several shelters for people experiencing homelessness or who need a warm place to stay:

Wayside Christian Mission, 432 E. Jefferson St.

St. Vincent de Paul (men only), 1034S. Jackson St.

Salvation Army Center (day shelter only), 911 S. Brook St.

To find a space, call 502-637-BEDS (2337).

Check here for up-to-date road conditions in Louisville.