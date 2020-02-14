Louisville Orchestra officials confirmed Friday that Robert Massey is no longer the company’s CEO.

A statement issued by Louisville Orchestra Board of Directors President John Malloy said Massey’s departure is “in accordance with our contract.”

“The Board will implement its leadership transition plan over the next 90 days,” Malloy’s statement read. “The Louisville Orchestra continues to be on a positive trajectory under the leadership of Music Director Teddy Abrams for a very successful season, with sustained growth in subscriptions, ticket sales and contributed income.”

Massey was named the organization’s CEO last year after leaving his post as head of the Jacksonville Symphony. He replaced Andrew Kipe, who left the Louisville Orchestra for a job with the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University. At that point, Massey had raised more than $200 million through his orchestral management career, according to a press release upon his hiring, and was called a “world-class leader in the orchestra world” by Orchestra Music Director Teddy Abrams.

The news of Massey’s departure follows a tumultuous few weeks for Louisville’s arts scene after nine full-time Actors Theatre employees were laid off and StageOne Family Theatre’s Artistic Director left his job after two years. Local arts leaders talked about those changes and what they expect ahead on WFPL’s In Conversation.

Requests for further details about Massey’s departure were not returned at the time of this article.