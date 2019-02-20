The Louisville Orchestra has named Robert Massey as its new CEO.

Most recently, Massey served as the head of the Jacksonville Symphony. Before that, he led Orchestra Iowa and the Washington Bach Consort.

He succeeds former CEO Andrew Kipe who, in August 2018, took a position with the Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Massey said he has followed the Louisville Orchestra’s development over the last decade.

“And to see this renaissance and resurgence that’s happening there where there is this kind of new vibrancy — I think there is something to that,” he said.

Courtesy The Louisville Orchestra

Massey said he’s particularly interested in orchestras exploring both innovative and relevance in their communities — things he thinks the Louisville Orchestra is already actively working towards.

According to a release, Massey has experience in fundraising for arts-based initiatives. During his tenure at Orchestra Iowa, he led the financial campaign to renovate the orchestra’s main performance venue after 2008 flooding.

Additionally, per the release, the more than $200 million Massey raised throughout his career in orchestral management has helped build and restore three performing arts venues.

In an emailed statement, Louisville Orchestra Music Director Teddy Abrams called Massey a “world-class leader in the orchestra world.”

“He and I share a transformative creative vision for the future of the LO and the arts in our community,” Abrams wrote. “We are very fortunate to have Robert’s exceptional talent and experience guiding us as the LO continues to grow artistically and institutionally.”

Massey will assume his position in early March.