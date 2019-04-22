The Louisville Orchestra has announced the continuation of its summer Harry Potter film score series. In a release, the orchestra said they will perform the music from “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” the fourth film in the Harry Potter series.

Behind the orchestra, the entire film will play on a 40-foot screen.

The film score was composed by Patrick Doyle, who is known for scoring other movies like “Sense and Sensibility” and “Brave.” Doyle’s score for the “Goblet of Fire” won the International Film Music Critics Award.

The Louisville Orchestra’s performance of the “Goblet of Fire” score is one of 900 “Harry Potter Film Concert Series” performances slated worldwide through 2019.

It is part of a collaboration between CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products that launched in 2016; since then, more than 1.3 million orchestra attendees across the globe have seen — and heard — the magic of Hogwarts.

In a release, Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, explains the appeal of the concerts.

“It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event,” Freer said.

Tickets are on sale now for the performance on Sunday, July 7. More information is available here.