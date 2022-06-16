Louisville Metro Police Department officials announced Thursday that investigators arrested William Devon Thompson, Jr. in connection with the mass shooting at the Big Four Bridge that injured five teenagers and a 9-year-old.

Police responded to the shooting Saturday night and found three teenage victims who were transported to University of Louisville Hospital. Two other victims were also taken to the hospital by private means.

Thompson is facing six counts of first degree assault, a class B felony. He also faces one misdemeanor count of second degree disorderly conduct, according to LMPD.

Police say Thompson is also the father of a 9-year-old who suffered a bullet graze wound during the incident.

The Big Four Bridge is a pedestrian overpass connecting Louisville to southern Indiana, and it attracts many visitors on weekends.

As of Monday, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said two of the teenage victims remained in critical condition while the others suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Mayor Greg Fischer announced after the shooting that there would be an increased police presence at Waterfront Park and near the bridge.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting.