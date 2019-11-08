Louisville Metro Police officers responding to an active shooter at a Louisville supermarket shot and killed a man with a gun, their police chief said.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad said officers arriving at a Kroger Thursday evening found “a man firing a gun and firing shots outside the entrance of the store.”

Conrad says the man shot at the officers, who returned fire, killing him. His name hasn’t been released. No other injuries were reported.

The chief said officers were near the store and “able to respond very very quickly.” He said it apparently began with “an altercation in the store between two men.”

Customers and workers scrambled for safety, he said: “Some were able to flee, others sheltered in place.”

Police brought in buses to keep witnesses out of the weather while they could be interviewed, Conrad said. He planned another press conference Friday and said body camera video would be released.

Kroger said it was “deeply saddened” in a statement obtained by WHAS-TV. The store in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood will remain closed until the investigation concludes.