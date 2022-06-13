Louisville Metro Police Department officials said Monday that investigators found a sixth victim in Saturday’s shooting at the Big Four Bridge: a nine-year-old.

Police initially responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. that night and found three teenage victims who were transported to University of Louisville Hospital. Two other victims were also taken to the hospital by private means. Those injured range in age from nine to 16.

The Big Four Bridge is a pedestrian overpass connecting Louisville to southern Indiana, and it attracts large numbers of visitors during weekends.

Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, said two of the victims remained in critical condition while the others suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is conducting the investigation.

Following a press conference Monday morning, Mayor Greg Fischer said residents should be able to be safe at Waterfront Park and Louisville Metro would be taking steps to ensure that.

“We’re going to be increasing our police patrolling of the area,” Fischer said. “We have cameras everywhere so we have a good idea of what happened on Saturday, as well.”

Police have not provided new information about arrests or possible suspects since they released some grainy photos of a person believed to be involved on Sunday.