Louisville is set to see the first snowflakes of 2022 starting Thursday.

The National Weather Service predicts snow across Kentucky starting in the afternoon continuing into the evening.

Weather service officials have high confidence that there will be advisory-level snowfall in the commonwealth.

Louisville is expected to see 1 to 2 inches of snow, but the cold temperatures that are set to accompany that precipitation creates the real concern.

“The air temperatures are gonna be in the mid-20s through the whole thing. That makes it very easy for it to stick to the road during the daytime,” Ron Steve, a spokesperson for the weather service’s Louisville office, said.

Even more snow is expected to blanket other parts of the state.

“To the south and east, there’s gonna be higher snow amounts,” Steve said. “Looks like the heaviest snow in Kentucky is gonna fall from London eastward into the mountains.”

Steve said eastern Kentucky can expect anywhere from 4 to 7 inches.

Updates on weather advisory can be found on the National Weather Service website.