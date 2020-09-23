Protesters gathered downtown and then began marching through Louisville neighborhoods in the wake of the news that a grand jury will indict only one of the three officers involved in the fatal March police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

As a Louisville judge read the decision from the grand jury, someone played the hearing over a loudspeaker. The announcement brought displays of grief, and anger, and the crowd quickly began marching.

They passed through neighborhoods in the Highlands and Shelby Park chanting, “Get out of your house and into the street!”

The reactions from protesters downtown and people connected to Taylor’s family has been disbelief and outrage.

“I am devastated,” said Fontelo Tyson of Louisville. She gathered downtown with other demonstrators as the grand jury report was read. Tyson had been demonstrating all summer, whenever she found time from work.

“This is not about color,” she said. “It’s about injustice and inequality.”

Taylor’s sister, Juniyah Palmer, shared a simple message on Twitter.

“I am sorry sister,” she said.

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Annie O’Connell announced the grand jury’s decision on Wednesday afternoon. LMPD officer Brett Hankison will be charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for endangering neighbors in another apartment on the night of March 13. None of the counts are for firing into Taylor’s apartment, or directly linked to her death.

In a press conference shortly after, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said his investigation had determined that the other two officers involved — Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove — were justified when they fired into Taylor’s apartment, killing Taylor. The officers were executing a warrant; when they entered the apartment they were shot at by Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, and returned fire. Walker has said he was not aware they were law enforcement.

Downtown, protesters began to gather shortly before the grand jury’s announcement. Afterwards, they started to march down Broadway.

