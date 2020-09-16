Louisville Public Media has hired Suhail Bhat as a data reporter.

Bhat is a data journalist and 2020 graduate of the Data Journalism program at Columbia Journalism School in New York City. Before attending Columbia, he was a correspondent at Reuters, where he covered Asian corporate news and Wall Street for four years. He also worked as a business writer at Mumbai-based outlet, DNA, and wrote about central bank policies and economic indicators.

“It is an honor to be a member of a newsroom that believes in bringing change and holding power to account through on-ground journalism. Through enterprise and investigative reporting, Louisville Public Media highlights the meaning and importance of local newsrooms, especially at a time when COVID-19 has exposed the media industry to further uncertainties,” said Bhat.

He will work with reporters and editors in all three news entities at Louisville Public Media — 89.3 WFPL, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and the Ohio Valley Resource — balancing different projects and investigations to produce explanatory graphics and interactive tools, analyze relevant data sets and find stories in data.

“We are thrilled to have Suhail joining us,” Ohio Valley ReSource managing editor Jeff Young said. “His work shows a commitment to high journalism standards, a deep curiosity about the world, and creativity in how we can use data to better tell the stories that matter.”

Bhat has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and a postgraduate diploma in print journalism. He’ll begin at Louisville Public Media on September 28.