Louisville Public Media is increasing its commitment to podcast production and distribution by naming Laura Ellis as Director of Podcasts and Special Projects.

Ellis is a Peabody Award-winning producer who started at LPM in 2004 as a talk show assistant. She has managed WFPL’s podcast strategy as Senior Producer and Podcast Editor since 2018.

In this newly created position, Ellis will launch and manage a new podcast incubator designed to amplify important and diverse voices and stories in Louisville. She will also develop and oversee the organization’s on-demand audio strategy, working with leadership to ensure consistency with LPM’s overall strategic direction.

“One thing I love about LPM is our willingness to try new things, and that ambition has allowed us to make our mark in the podcast world with some groundbreaking work,” Ellis said. “But try as we might, we can’t do every podcast ourselves, and there are some stories that aren’t necessarily ours to tell. With this podcast incubator I hope to find and foster the folks in our community who want to do that work, but need a little guidance getting it out into the world.”

Ellis has been involved in the creation of podcasts like “Here Today,” “The Pope’s Long Con,” “Curious Louisville,” and KyCIR’s ongoing investigative podcast, “Dig,” and was the founding producer of LPM’s longest-running podcast, “Strange Fruit.” She’s also produced radio series and documentaries, and was embedded 24/7 at the 2017 Kentucky State Fair. In her unofficial capacity as WFPL’s Cuteness Correspondent, Ellis has reported about foxes, dinosaurs, and roosters, and once even shamelessly filed a story about her own dog. She is also active in Louisville as a theatre sound designer and musician.

“Laura is a fierce editorial leader and sensitive storyteller whose passion for raising others’ voices — particularly those who aren’t heard enough in the media — is always at the front of her work,” said LPM President Stephen George. “Her clear vision and careful ear make her the ideal person to lead LPM’s growth in digital audio, and I’m thrilled to have her in the role.”

Ellis’ new role took effect in mid-November. LPM plans to launch the podcast incubator program in early 2021.