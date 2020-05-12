Louisville Public Media’s local and investigative news teams have won five Edward R. Murrow regional awards, while the station and its regional partners share another. The awards are presented annually by the Radio Television Digital News Association, and honor newsrooms for outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

LPM’s newsroom consists of WFPL News, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and the Ohio Valley ReSource, which is a collaboration between public radio stations in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.

WFPL News was given the RTDNA’s top award for overall excellence for small markets in a region that includes Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. WFPL will now compete for the national award for excellence in its market category.

Judges also recognized WFPL for Unequal, a series of stories reported by Ryan Van Velzer and Alexandra Kanik, about air quality differences in the city of Louisville.

Reporting from KyCIR’s Jacob Ryan on Louisville’s public nuisance ordinance’s unintended consequences received the top award for investigative reportin g . Prosecution Declined, an in-depth look at the city’s rape prosecutions, reported by Eleanor Klibanoff and produced by Laura Ellis, won the top prize for documentaries.

The top award for continuing coverage went to the Ohio Valley ReSource and West Virginia Public Broadcasting for Blackjewel Coal Miners Stop Trains.

WFPL News’ digital coverage also won the Regional Murrow for Multimedia work.

