Louisville Metro officials on Monday announced the reopening of the Charmoli Center Neighborhood Place, a one-stop shop for residents to access social services in east Louisville.

The Charmoli Center, located at 9100 Marksfield Road in Hurstbourne, is one of eight Neighborhood Places throughout Jefferson County. They are staffed by workers from various city agencies, including the Office of Resilience and Community Services and Jefferson County Public Schools. Residents who visit a Neighborhood Place can access emergency financial assistance, job training scholarships, child welfare services and other resources.

Originally located in Middletown, the Charmoli Center was shuttered as part of city-wide budget cuts in 2019. It was the only Neighborhood Place location in east Louisville.

Speaking at a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, Mayor Greg Fischer said the new Center is in a better location and a nicer building.

“There is nothing more frustrating than when you go somewhere for help and they say, ‘Well, we can help you with this, but if you want that help then you have to go over there,’” he said. “It’s hard when you need help…So the Neighborhood Place pulls everything together in one location.”

Fischer said the city’s budget has rebounded since the 2019 pension cost-driven revenue shortfalls and the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing Louisville Metro to reestablish this resource.

The Charmoli Center is open weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located along a number of TARC bus routes. Louisville residents can seek free services from any of the Neighborhood Places throughout Jefferson County.