Local spots like Louvino, Black Jockey Lounge and Mesh are taking part in Louisville Restaurant Week this year. The initiative, which aims to raise money for a local nonprofit, kicks off Monday and runs through Sunday.

“Get out and enjoy your local dining scene,” said Jessica Tomain, marketing and events director for City Beats, which helps organize Louisville Restaurant Week. “Louisville has an incredible culinary scene, so we want to provide that experience.”

Participating restaurants are serving favorite entrees, bringing back old dishes and creating specialty items at fixed prices between $26 and $46.

A dollar from every meal purchased will go to the Academy of Music Production Education and Development (AMPED) Louisville, a music education nonprofit that offers a community center and music space in the West End.

Louisville Tourism and the organizers of Louisville Restaurant Week will match those funds for the first 1,000 meals.

Tomain said the collaborative effort benefits the organizers, local restaurants and AMPED.

“If nothing else, it helps to raise awareness for everyone involved,” Tomain said.

That boost in awareness is especially important for restaurants, which are dealing with declining patronage and other pandemic-related issues.

Organizers hope Louisville Restaurant Week will be a showcase for the local culinary scene. One of the goals is to introduce diners to new restaurants and turn them into regulars.

Tomain said the initiative will give locals a chance to explore while also helping out their neighbors.

“We also want diners to come away from the week feeling good about what they contributed to the restaurant and to our non-profit organization,” she said.

A full list of the participating restaurants, their menus and links to reserve a table are on the event’s website.