Winter Storm Landon had less of an impact on the city than originally projected.

Roads are slick but passable, as long as drivers use caution while traveling.

Both non-injury and injury accidents were lower compared to previous winter storm numbers this season. In addition, mass power outages were minimal: There were an estimated 1,107 LG&E customers without power as of Friday afternoon.

Metro Public Works worked overnight to clear and salt roads.

Department director Vanessa Burns said drivers staying off the roads helped immensely when it came to snow crews being able to treat streets quickly and efficiently.

For residents concerned about slushy snow on the roads, Burns said this is actually a good sign.

“If you see it slushy, it means that the salt and calcium chloride are working and that we will be able to treat and do it before it freezes,” Burns said.

With roads cleared and treated, many businesses are returning to normal operations.

Some Metro government buildings will reopen Saturday, including the Louisville Free Public Library branches and some in-person park facilities.

The Metropolitan Sewer District returned to normal service Thursday after an early dismissal on Wednesday due to the weather.

For residents whose usual garbage collection is on Friday, crews will pick up on Saturday instead.

Extreme Cold Calls for Extra Precautions

With the precipitation finished, safety concerns have been redirected to the frigid temperatures.

Lows on Friday night are expected to be in the single digits and will remain well below freezing into Saturday.

Metro Public Works crews are trying to clear the slushy snow before temperatures drop further.

Due to the low temperatures, Operation White Flag is in effect to offer shelter to those in need. Operation White Flag takes effect when the wind chill drops below 35 degrees.

Those seeking shelter from the cold can call 502-637-2337 or go to the following locations:

Wayside Christian Mission, 432 E. Jefferson St.

St. Vincent de Paul, 1034 S. Jackson St. (men only)

Salvation Army Center, 911 S. Brook St.

“Shelter space beds are available,” said Tameka Laird, director of the Office of Resilience and Community Services. “We encourage our residents who are living unsheltered to seek shelter and to stay safe and warm during this harsh weather.”

She stressed that none of the white flag shelters will be turning away people seeking shelter.

Director of Emergency Services Jody Meiman said that residents should be sure to layer up when heading out into the cold.

“When it’s also very cold and the wind chill is significant, cover as much exposed skin as possible. Your body’s extremities — such as your ears, nose, fingers and toes — lose heat the fastest,” Meiman said.

He warned people to watch for signs of frostbite, which can include cold, hard or waxy skin, discoloration and a stinging feeling, as well as hypothermia symptoms, which include confusion, clumsiness and exhaustion.