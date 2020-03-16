Louisville resident Erin Hinson created a website to connect healthy young adults with people who might need help getting medication and supplies in the city because of the coronavirus.

It’s called LouisvilleCOVID19match.com, and they’ve already signed up nearly 700 volunteers as of Sunday evening.

Hinson is 35, a mother of two and a former legislative assistant for the Louisville Metro Council. And even though she’s young, she too has health conditions that count her among those who are more vulnerable to COVID-19. Like nearly half a million Kentucky adults, She’s diabetic. She also has asthma.

And she wanted to help, but she can’t just go shopping for people because that would be putting herself at risk because of her underlying conditions.

“But what I can do is I can sit at home and I can organize and mobilize people. And that’s really kind of how this idea was born,” Hinson said.

Hinson said she already has a call planned with Louisville Metro Health and Wellness to discuss the program and best practices. In the meantime, she’s already set up her first match.

“There was a need for a lady who had a prescription that was running out tomorrow. And it’s a life or death kind of medicine for her,” she said.

Nason Bramer is a 29-year-old church staffer, who just happens to work across the street from his match, a woman in her late 70s.

“I called her and left a voicemail and I think my immediate role is to help get her prescription to her and also I think she’s in need of toilet paper, paper towels, resources like that,” Bramer said.

Louisville covid19 match.com has hundreds of volunteers, but they’re still working on connecting with older people to help, especially those who don’t have social media.

They’ve only got about 30 people so far, but Hinson hopes more traditional media will help get the word out. To sign up, visit https://www.louisvillecovid19match.com/.