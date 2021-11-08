Community leaders will gather to discuss climate change at the Louisville Sustainability Summit this week.

The Louisville Sustainability Council’s (LSC) 8th annual summit takes place Wednesday afternoon. This year’s theme is “Powering the Movement: Building Community to Fight Climate Change.”

Tiffany Broyles Yost, a LSC board member and this year’s summit chair, said it will focus on the intersection of climate change, social equity and community resilience.

“We’ve pulled the summit together to really get together and discuss climate justice advocacy and community building so that the attendees can really discover what their role can be in effecting meaningful change,” she said.

This year’s summit is entirely virtual. The schedule includes panels discussing environmental justice and a keynote speech on ways to fight hunger and food waste.

It coincides with the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland. Broyles Yost said the council hopes to raise awareness of the climate crisis locally.

“While our leaders meet in Glasgow for the global discussions on climate change, we at the LSC really wanted to look locally at ourselves and our neighbors to advance innovative ideas and to support the actions at the community scale,” she said.

The virtual summit is open to the public. More information can be found here.