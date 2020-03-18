Local government is teaming up with philanthropic leaders to fund grants for community organizations and individuals affected by coronavirus.

The One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund has raised $3.6 million in recent days to provide support including providing meals to the homeless, job training and childcare assistance, Mayor Greg Fischer said Wednesday.

“A big thank you to everybody. This is wave one, we’re just going to keep this going but this is what a great compassionate city does,” Fischer said.

The Community Foundation of Louisville will administer grants to community organizations and expects to distribute the first batch in April. It will also direct some funds to Metro Government, which will be able to give $1,000 payments directly to households.

To be eligible, households must have an income that does not surpass the area median income, which is $76,400 for a family of four in the Louisville region.

Applicants will be required to drop off documents proving their identity and loss of income related to the pandemic at their nearest Neighborhood Place location, which you can find online or by calling Metro311 or (502) 574-5000.

Philanthropist Christy Brown, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, contributed $1.5 million along with her children. The James Graham Brown Foundation donated $1 million. UPS and the Humana Foundation also donated.

Disclosure: Both Christy Brown and the James Graham Brown Foundation are financial supporters of WFPL.