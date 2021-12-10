A powerful storm system is expected to hit Louisville late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

The National Weather Service says it will bring thunderstorms, one to two inches of rain, strong winds in excess of 60 miles per hour and possible tornadoes.

“And as this system comes in it’s expected to produce a line of thunderstorms that would be capable of producing damaging winds, possible tornadoes and local flooding,” said NWS meteorologist Mark Jarvis.

The unusual weather pattern is driven by cold air from the north meeting moisture coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. Jarvis said tonight’s thunderstorms could transfer higher momentum winds in the upper atmosphere down towards the surface.

Louisville residents should take down their holiday decorations and anything else that might get carried away in strong winds. People living in mobile homes should consider sheltering elsewhere overnight, he said.

“We’re really concerned about this being an overnight event. It’s really important to have multiple ways to receive warnings. We advise leaving a local radio station on, perhaps a TV on,” he said.

Kentucky could see localized flooding overnight and minor river flooding on Sunday as the water drains, Jarvis said.

The worst of the weather is expected to hit the Louisville area around 4 or 5 a.m.