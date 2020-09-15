Metro Louisville
The city of Louisville will pay millions of dollars to the family of Breonna Taylor and adopt several policing reforms in settlement of a wrongful death lawsuit, the city is expected to announce at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The payment — the largest for police misconduct in city history — settles the suit filed by Taylor’s family after Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman and emergency room tech, was shot and killed in March by police in an early morning raid at her apartment. Taylor’s death touched off a national reckoning over racism and police violence and prompted Louisville to ban “no-knock” search warrants.

The city has already required all officers wear and use body cameras when serving warrants, and Mayor Greg Fischer has ordered a comprehensive review of the police department by an outside firm.

New policing reforms include changes to how warrants are handled by police, per the Associated Press.

The settlement will total $12 million, according to the New York Times. Its announcement comes as the city awaits a decision from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on whether criminal charges will be filed against the officers involved in Taylor’s death.

This story has been updated.

Graham Ambrose
By Graham Ambrose @Grahambrose
Graham Ambrose is an investigative reporter for the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting. He is a Report for America corps member.