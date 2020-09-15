The city of Louisville will pay millions of dollars to the family of Breonna Taylor and adopt several policing reforms in settlement of a wrongful death lawsuit, the city is expected to announce at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The payment — the largest for police misconduct in city history — settles the suit filed by Taylor’s family after Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman and emergency room tech, was shot and killed in March by police in an early morning raid at her apartment. Taylor’s death touched off a national reckoning over racism and police violence and prompted Louisville to ban “no-knock” search warrants.

The city has already required all officers wear and use body cameras when serving warrants, and Mayor Greg Fischer has ordered a comprehensive review of the police department by an outside firm.

New policing reforms include changes to how warrants are handled by police, per the Associated Press.

The settlement will total $12 million, according to the New York Times. Its announcement comes as the city awaits a decision from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on whether criminal charges will be filed against the officers involved in Taylor’s death.

This story has been updated.