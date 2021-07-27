Louisville’s colleges and universities are releasing their COVID-19 policies ahead of the upcoming academic year. Here’s a look at what various schools around the region are doing.

What Are U of L’s COVID Protocols?

The University of Louisville announced Monday it will continue its required COVID-19 testing program for fall 2021.

Testing will be required for any students, staff and faculty that are not vaccinated. The testing requirement also includes those awaiting a second dose.

The school will hold required testing periods throughout the first semester–Aug. 17-27, Sept. 7-17 and Oct. 6-15. Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory will provide the testing.

The University of Louisville has not announced any vaccine requirements for their students, faculty or staff.

What Are Bellarmine’s COVID Protocols?

Bellarmine University will require testing for non-vaccinated residential students. Those students will be tested on move-in day.

Students will receive their results back the same day; so-called “gateway testing” aims to stop any early spread of COVID-19. Vaccines will also be available to students that day.

Both U of L and Bellarmine are requiring unvaccinated campus community members to wear masks and letting vaccinated people decide for themselves.

What About Other Schools?

Spalding University has similar policies: no requirement for vaccination, but a mandate to wear a mask if you aren’t.

Spalding’s policy features the use of the #ClearCampus app. #ClearCampus is a daily self screening app for COVID-19 symptoms. The university asks anyone–staff, student, faculty or visitor–with plans to come to campus to pass the health screening for that day.

Jefferson Community and Technical College does not have many policies in place, but does plan to offer students a variety of learning options, including fully-online, in-person and hybrid classes.

All the colleges and universities have said current policies and plans are subject to change based on CDC guidelines and COVID-19 numbers