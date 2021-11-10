A Louisville woman says two Metro Corrections officers, Lasha Bearden and Keshonda Rudolph, ‘paraded’ her naked through parts of the jail in front of visitors, officers and other detainees in a lawsuit filed in October.

On September 2, 2020, Darcella Means went to the downtown jail to be booked and processed after a judge ordered her to enter the Corrections-run treatment program “Enough is Enough”. The suit alleges that once there, she was searched multiple times, including a strip search.

The suit goes on to say that following the search, one of the officers conducting it became aggressive toward Means. Then the officers said they were going to “embarrass” her, the suit claims.

Means reports that the officers then held her by her armpits and brought her out of the room where the strip search was being conducted and into the area where several people could see her.

She was then placed in a room, where she waited several minutes for an officer to bring her her clothes.

Means says that since the incident, she has experienced mental and emotional strain. She is suing for both compensatory and punitive damages.

A spokesperson for Metro Corrections declined to comment. Means’ counsel could not be reached for comment.