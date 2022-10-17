The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found dead in the Ohio River over the weekend as 42-year-old Miriam Hope of Louisville.

According to an office spokesperson, autopsy results show her death was “consistent with drowning,” but the manner of death is undetermined or pending.

Hope had been reported missing since Oct. 10. The Louisville Metro Police Department’s missing person’s unit issued an “Operation Return Home” alert Oct. 13.

According to that alert, Hope was “in need of medical attention,” and possibly having a mental health crisis. Louisville police canceled the alert Monday morning.

The Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit typically handles cases like this, according to department spokesperson Aaron Ellis. Police began investigating after a person in the area reported what appeared to be a body in the water near the Big Four Bridge just before noon Saturday.

Ellis confirmed to WFPL News Monday that the case remains open as a death investigation.