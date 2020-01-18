Despite wind, rain and cold, more than a hundred people huddled outside Metro Hall Saturday to advocate for minority representation and women’s rights as part of the Louisville Women’s March.

The rally was one of more than a hundred marches expected to take place across the nation Saturday. Louisville speakers included State Representative Charles Booker, U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth and State Representative Attica Scott — who said the march represents multiple groups of women.

“We march today for our sisters who are struggling with addiction. We march today for our sisters with disabilities. We march today for ourselves,” Scott said. “I believe that we all need each other. And whether or not you believe you need me, I need you.”

Supporters who gathered outside Metro Hall waved signs in support, reading “Equality and Opportunity for All” and “Ditch Mitch Dump Trump.” Some chanted “Show Me What Democracy Looks Like,” and yelled to support the event’s speakers.

Juli Gomez, 17, said she attended the event because society has not made enough progress to promote equality in misrepresented communities.

“There’s a lot of work left to be done, but I’m super optimistic because I really think people of my generation are much more prepared and equipped to take on those challenges than the ones before us,” Gomez said.

Her father, Alex Gomez, said he attended Saturday’s march because he sees challenges that women in his family endure and he wanted to advocate for their rights.

“It’s about time that we realize that they are probably better than we are at leading, and we need to give them a chance,” Gomez said. “Corporate America has realized the great leadership that they can find in women, and I think it’s just a matter of time.”

The Women’s March was first organized after the inauguration of President Donald Trump in 2017, mobilizing hundreds of thousands of protestors in Washington D.C. to march in support of women’s rights. Another march in D.C. today drew thousands of protestors.