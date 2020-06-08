The Louisville Zoo will reopen in June, beginning with members only on Friday.

In a release, the zoo said it would let the general public back in starting June 26, allowing just 100 visitors per hour.

The zoo has been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic. As it reopens, it will operate under a different ticketing policy. Visitors must select their “date and hour of arrival” to help “reduce contact and manage guest capacity.”

“We are excited to reopen and offer families a healthy, socially distanced outdoor space to relax and reconnect with one another and wildlife,” Louisville Zoo director John Walczak said in the release.

The zoo will operate in accordance with the latest guidance from local, state and national officials. Zoo staff will have temperature checks when they get to work. They’ll wear masks in public areas, disinfect surfaces frequently and help enforce social distancing measures. Zoo keepers will maintain mask-wearing protocols “around vulnerable animal populations.”

Zoo officials are also encouraging visitors to wear masks, and there will be one-way paths throughout the zoo to encourage social distancing among guests.

According to the release, indoor areas will remain closed to the public during these early phases of reopening. The zoo hopes to reopen rides and playgrounds “in coming months.”