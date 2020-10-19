Election Day is Nov. 3, and voting is already well underway in Kentucky. That’s because state officials have devised a bipartisan plan to maximize voting options while minimizing the potential for COVID-19 exposure due to crowded polls.

In August, Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order allowing all voters to request a mail-in absentee ballot and calling for in-person voting to begin three weeks prior to Election Day. According to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office, just over 658,000 of the state’s 3.5 million registered voters (nearly 19%) requested absentee ballots before the Oct. 9 deadline.

Below is a rundown of changes to Kentucky’s electoral process in the time of coronavirus, as well as key details and dates to remember. In the coming weeks, we’ll update this story with new WFPL reporting on candidates, key races, proposed constitutional amendments and more.

How, when and where to vote

Kentucky Legislature

School Board

Louisville Metro Council

Ballot initiatives

Soil and Water Conservation Board of Supervisors

How, When and Where to Vote

Early in-person voting: All registered Kentucky voters are eligible for early in-person voting in this year’s general election — a first in the Bluegrass. (If you requested an absentee ballot, however, you can’t vote in person unless your ballot does not arrive by Oct. 28.) Early voting began Oct. 13 and continues through Monday, Nov. 2.

Louisville’s early voting locations are:

Kentucky Exposition Center, North Wing, 937 Phillips Lane

KFC YUM Center, Main and Second Streets

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Louisville Marriott East, 1903 Embassy Square Blvd.

Each location is open Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Don’t procrastinate: Election officials are urging voters not to wait until Nov. 2 to cast their ballot in an effort to minimize the likelihood of large crowds. And don’t forget to bring an acceptable form of ID.

All about absentees: Voters who requested mail-in ballots before the deadline must ensure they are postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, and received by Nov. 6. For those anxious about relying on the Postal Service, drop boxes are available. In Jefferson County, those boxes are located at all voting locations and accessible during voting hours.

Again — don’t procrastinate. Voters are encouraged to fill out their ballot as soon as it’s received, then mail or hand deliver it right away. Another bit of advice: Read the directions carefully before filling out your ballot, and do not tear the perforated tab on the yellow envelope. Finally, if you requested a mail-in ballot but still haven’t received it, you can check the status here.

On Election Day: For voters opting to mask-up and head to the polls the old-fashioned way on Tuesday, Nov. 3, things will look a little different this year. There will be 20 vote centers throughout Metro Louisville, including the four locations used for early voting. The Jefferson County Clerk’s website has the full list. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and voters may vote at any location regardless of their precinct.

And finally, who’s on your ballot? Louisville voters can view a sample ballot via the clerk’s website.

Kentucky Legislature

All 100 seats in the Kentucky House of Representatives and half of the 38-member Kentucky Senate will be up for election this year.

But in Louisville, only a handful of House seats are competitive races. And all the candidates for Senate districts that include part of Jefferson County are running unopposed.

Learn more about each candidate here, from Capitol reporter Ryland Barton.

Here’s a list of everyone on the ballot:

House District 29, Rep Kevin Bratcher (R) vs. Suzanne Kugler (D)

House District 32, Rep. Tina Bojanowski (D) vs. Hunt Rounsavall (R)

House District 33, Rep. Jason Nemes (R) vs. Margaret Plattner (D)

House District 36, Rep. Jerry Miller (R) vs. Jeff Grammer (D)

House District 37, Rep. Jeff Donahue (D) vs. Jimmy Maricle (R)

House District 46, Rep. Al Gentry (D) vs. Bob DeVore (R)

House District 48, Rep. Maria Sorolis (D) vs. Ken Fleming (R)

UNCONTESTED HOUSE RACES

House District 28 – Incumbent Democratic Rep. Charles Miller

House District 30— Incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Burch

House District 31 – Incumbent Republican Rep. Josie Raymond

House District 34— Incumbent Democratic Rep. Mary Lou Marzian

House District 35— Incumbent Democratic Rep. Lisa Willner

House District 38— Incumbent Democratic Rep. McKenzie Cantrell

House District 40— Incumbent Democratic Rep. Nima Kulkarni

House District 41— Incumbent Democratic Rep. Attica Scott

House District 42— Incumbent Democratic Rep. Reginald Meeks

House District 43 — Democrat Pamela Stevenson

House District 44 — Incumbent Democratic Rep. Joni Jenkins

UNCONTESTED SENATE RACES

Senate District 19 — Incumbent Democratic Sen. Morgan McGarvey

Senate District 33 — Incumbent Democratic Sen. Gerald Neal

Senate District 35 — Incumbent Democratic Sen. Denise Harper Angel

Senate District 37 Metro Councilman and Democratic candidate David Yates

Board of Education

There are two contested races for the Jefferson County Board of Education. The seats are non-partisan.

District 2: Incumbent Chris Kolb vs. Jody Hurt

District 7: Incumbent Sarah Cole McIntosh vs. Tammy Stewart

Louisville Metro Council

This year, even-numbered districts are on the ballots for four-year terms.

District 2: Incumbent Barbara Shanklin (D) vs. Folly H. Aboussa (R)

District 4: Jecorey Arthur (D), unopposed

District 6: Incumbent David James (D) vs. Kristi “Kristina” Smith (R)

District 8: Cassie Chambers Armstrong, (D), unopposed

District 10: Incumbent Pat Mulvihill (D), unopposed

District 12: Incumbent Rick Blackwell (D), unopposed

District 14: Incumbent Cindi Fowler (D) vs. Michael Powell (R)

District 16: Incumbent Councilman Scott Reed (R) vs. James Green (D)

District 18: Incumbent Marilyn Parker (R) vs. Mera Kathryn Corlett

District 20: Incumbent Stuart Benson (R), unopposed

District 22: Incumbent Robin Engel (R), unopposed

District 24: Incumbent Madonna Flood (D), unopposed

District 26: Incumbent Brent Ackerson (D), unopposed

Ballot initiatives

JCPS tax increase: Voters in the Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) District have a question on the ballot this election season: whether to approve a 9.5% property tax increase to support JCPS. The Jefferson County Board of Education passed the increase in May, but it is subject to recall by referendum. The tax hike is now the target of a lawsuit, as is the petition to recall it.

It’s complicated, and because of pending litigation, it’s not even clear yet whether votes on the issue will count. So here is what you need to know.

Amendment 2: Voters statewide will be asked to amend the Kentucky constitution to lengthen term limits for district court judges and commonwealth’s attorneys, and also to raise the minimum experience required to be a district court judge.

Here are the reasons proponents cite for supporting it, and why others are against it.



Marsy’s Law: This amendment would guarantee crime victims constitutional protections, including the right to be notified of all court proceedings, the right to be present for those hearings, and the right to be heard in any hearing involving an offender’s release, plea, or sentencing.

As Ryland Barton reported, voters in 2018 approved the constitutional amendment for Marsy’s Law with 63% support, but the measure was voided by the Kentucky Supreme Court last year because the question on the ballot was too vague.

Soil and Water Conservation Board of Supervisors

The Jefferson County Soil and Water District’s objective is to conserve and develop the county’s natural resources to reduce soil erosion, improve water quality and help landowner’s better care for their natural landscapes.

Voters decide on board supervisors that govern the district’s activities. The board is made up of seven supervisors elected to four-year terms. The positions are nonpartisan and unpaid, though they do get small reimbursements for things like driving to attend meetings.

There are four open seats and only two candidates on the ballot; voters can choose up to two and offer write-ins.

Sarah Beth Sammons

According to Sammons’s Facebook page, she is a landscape architect with 20 years experience, Chair of the Louisville Metro Tree Committee and a Jefferson County Master Gardener. Her priorities include improving the tree canopy and promoting low-impact development.

Jennifer Chappell

Jennifer Chappell is seeking a second term on the board of supervisors. According to her website, she’s on the Schnitzelburg Area Community Council and participates in tree planting and creek cleanup efforts.

This page will be updated with reporting on candidates for U.S. Congress, Circuit Judge and more Metro Council races.