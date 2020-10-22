Beginning Thursday, the Frazier History Museum in downtown Louisville is offering free memberships to all residents in the 12-county area.

A museum release said staff understand that “times are still tough and families are still struggling.”

“It is our mission at the Frazier to ignite the human spirit with thoughtfully crafted stories about who we are and our connection to the world around us. This story is personal for us as Louisville continues to grapple with COVID-19 and racial unrest. As a member of the downtown community, we want to be a leader in helping our city re-emerge better than before, with something for everyone,” the statement said.

The free membership will be valid till Oct. 31, 2021, no matter when it’s activated.

An individual membership at the museum normally costs $55 and a dual/family membership is $84.

“It is a gift to Louisville’s citizens, especially the downtown business community,” Louisville Downtown Partnership executive director Rebecca Matheny said in the release.

Louisville Tourism president and CEO Karen Williams said she hopes it will encourage residents to visit downtown, where businesses have been struggling since pandemic-related shutdowns began last March.

“We know a vibrant downtown will be key to rebuilding our convention business once we are on the other side of the pandemic,” Williams said. “The more locals are utilizing downtown businesses will create the energy needed to attract meetings and increased leisure traffic alike.”

Presently at the Frazier, you can see its new permanent exhibit “Cool Kentucky,” as well as other exhibitions like “The Spirit of Kentucky® Bourbon Exhibit,” “What is a Vote Worth? Suffrage Then and Now” and “Border State: Kentucky and the Civil War.”