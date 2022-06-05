Every other week, LPM brings you the newsletter Arts, Culture, Et Cetera. It’s full of arts and culture news from the region, a rundown of things to do and see, and an introduction to an artist in the community.

There are a number of ways to celebrate Pride Month in the area. In Louisville, the Kentuckiana Pride Festival and Parade will be at Waterfront Park’s Big Four Lawn. The lineup includes Louisville’s Gay Men’s Chorus, Swedish pop artist Tove Lo and country music duo The Kentucky Gentlemen.

Date: June 18, noon – 10 p.m. Info here .

Fairness Campaign also has this rundown of Pride parades, festivals and events throughout the Ohio River Valley region and Kentucky.

Butchertown Art Fair features more than 60 artists from around the region. Food trucks will also be on site for the festivities.

Dates: June 4 – 5. More here .

Immersive exhibition Breonna’s Garden comes to Louisville this weekend. The in-person experience will feature a physical garden and virtual reality display.

June 5, noon – 4 p.m. at 1205 E. Washington St.

Listen to creator Lady Pheønix and Ju’Niyah Palmer, Taylor’s sister, talk about the art project .

Movies in the Park is back in St. Matthews’ Brown Park. Up first: a free screening of the film Shrek.

Dates: June 11, and the second Saturday in July, September and October. Info here .

Liminal Playhouse closes out its performance season with Edward Gant’s Amazing Feats of Loneliness, by Anthony Neilson, at the Henry Clay Theatre in Louisville. It’s a play within a play that is an examination of love, loneliness, life, memory and theater.

Dates: Now – June 5. Ticket info here .

In case you missed it:

The Homies repped Louisville during last weekend’s Forecastle Festival, one of only a few musical acts from the Derby City performing at the event. I spoke with several members of the hip hop group and they want you to know they’re ‘a force,’ ready for whatever comes next.

And here’s your recap of Forecastle, the first one since before the COVID-19 pandemic, courtesy the WFPL News team:

2022 Cultural Pass are now available. The passes grant free access to more than 50 area museums, venues and institutions for Louisville and Southern Indiana residents 21 and younger. Arts groups participating this year include The Little Loomhouse, Ambo Dance Theatre, Kentucky Science Center and the Louisville Zoo.

A Kentuckian has won the long-running reality TV show American Idol. Country singer Noah Thompson, of Louisa, is the champion of the series’ 20th season. Of his rendition of the song “I’m On Fire,” celebrity judge Katy Perry said: “You swooped in and grabbed every heart in America by singing that song.”

Shively artists were the main attraction of Unity in the Community, the latest in the Arts in Neighborhoods initiative. The new effort is a series of events put on by artists for their communities with some financial backing from Fund for the Arts.

The annual Ali Festival, honoring the life and legacy of boxer Muhammad Ali, begins this weekend. This year’s event includes the Roses & Remembrance ceremony at Cave Hill Cemetery, the Daughters of Greatness Breakfast, and a Day of Service.